He was banned from the Oscars for ten years, while Chris opted not to press charges.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Russell agreed that the current state of the government was “beyond parody”.

“That’s the problem for the panel shows, it’s harder to make jokes about something that’s funnier than you can be,” he explained.

“But on stage during stand up it’s easy peasy, because you can set up a thought, you’ve got a bit of time.