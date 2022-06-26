10 Best Adult Animated Shows On Netflix According To Ranker

Fans of BioWare’s fantasy role-playing game, Dragon Age, have been informed by Netflix that there will be an animated series based on the game’s franchise. The Netflix official teaser trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution was uploaded onto YouTube on June 10th and has been getting a lot of positive attention, hinting that this might be another hit in Netflix’s long line of adult animate successes.

While not every animated series has prospered, many of the animated series that are either Netflix originals or shows that it hosts have a massive audience. And since there are plenty to choose from, Ranker has polled fans on which shows are truly the best.

Note: Ranker lists are live and continue to accrue votes. Some rankings may have changed after this publishing.

10 Inside Job





Conspiracy theories have been around for years and continue to be a topic of interest and debate. And for those interested in conspiracies and crude humor, Inside Job has plenty of quirky and hilarious moments to keep audiences engaged.

In Inside Job, many of the conspiracy theories that people know of are real, and behind the scenes, to keep them hidden from the public is the American shadow government organization Cognito Inc. This organization attempts to control not only the world, but keep the conspiracies a secret with the help of the main character Reagan Ridley and the rest of the team. These teammates include but are not limited to reptilian shapeshifters, a human-dolphin hybrid, and a sapient mushroom.





9 Paradise PD





Since the massive success that Brickleberry had with its targeted audience, the creators decided to try and make another series in 2018 after Brickleberry ended. This next animated series would have a similar premise of predominately human characters and a talking animal.

Many of the same voice actors of the animated series Brickleberry returned to play in the series Paradise PD, the raunchy comedy where crime is rampant, the police are incompetent, and the K9 is addicted to drugs. And hopefully, there will be more talk of a season 4 soon.





8 Love, Death & Robots





Not every series sticks to one story. Some tell an anthology of tales with different characters each time. And for those who prefer a series with a different story in each episode, Love, Death & Robots is perfect.

Each story differs in genre, including sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and comedy, providing viewers with new experiences with each new episode. It’s not all just different stories; each episode also varies in animation style and setting, giving them all a really unique appearance. Anyone who loves animated shows for the actual artistry will love the series.





7 BoJack Horseman





Not every show has to be an in-your-face raunchy comedy. Some animated shows have a good level of those moments while also having a very in-depth storyline.

BoJack Horseman has many layers to it, and it all surrounds the life of a washed-up 90s sitcom actor, the titular BoJack Horseman. Its story is much deeper than just a tongue-in-cheek, bawdy adult show, and because of this, it has gained a large following, and many fans are hoping that it will have its own animated movie one day.





6 Blood Of Zeus





Ancient Greece and Greek mythology has been a consistent presence in all forms of media, and one of the newest additions is Blood of Zeus.

The animated series is set around Heron’s story after discovering his father is Zeus. His purpose as the son of Zeus is to save the world from a demonic army. But Heron is not from the actual mythology of Zeus and his children, he was created as an original character to give a different spin to the myth rather than using a full-on myth as the storyline to differentiate itself.





5 Big Mouth





Growing up is difficult. There’s always a struggle when learning new things and getting better at socializing with peers. But puberty is a monster all of its own, and the show Big Mouth decided to personify that monster in its show.

The creators of Big Mouth used some of their own experiences when creating the series and added in the fuzzy, perverted hormone monsters that act as guardians for the pre-teens. Mature topics are discussed in a hilarious and relatable way, which is why Big Mouth is such a runaway success.





4 F Is for Family





Bill Burr has brought to audiences not only his hilarious stand-up comedy, but a great animated series set in the 1970s called F Is For Family. And it’s no secret that this has become one of the most popular animated series on Netflix.

With its simple and iconic catchphrases, amusing family duo, and some of the great side characters that interact with the family, the series has plenty of entertainment factors. One big thing that has become synonymous with the show is Frank’s endless threats to put his kids through a wall, and his interactions with his laid-back, drug-using neighbor Vic have become a fan-favorite running gag as well.









3 Hoops





Unfortunately, great shows that find an audience don’t always last. And Hoops was one series that was unfairly cut short despite its quality.

The show had centered around a hot-headed high school basketball coach with a foul mouth who believed his team to be horrific at the sport. Despite lacking confidence in his team, he hoped he could turn them around and make it to the big leagues. This plan was only to help improve his life and not theirs.





2 Q-Force





TV shows that include secret agents and task forces is definitely familiar and well-traveled territory, but some have more variety than others. And for viewers interested in an animated series with some good representation and action, Q-Force is the right show.

As one of the newer Netflix animated series that includes LGBTQ+ representation, Q-Force has a great cast of characters and wonderful artwork to go along with it. It has received a lot of positive feedback and has plenty of tongue-in-cheek humor that will hit many marks with viewers.





1 The Midnight Gospel





The artwork of specific animations can attract an audience with a particular look, and if there is one show with some trippy artwork that attracts viewers, it’s The Midnight Gospel.

The show is set around a spacecaster, Clancy Gilroy, who lives on the Chromatic Ribbon. The Chromatic Ribbon is a membranous, tape-like planet that is in the middle of a colorful void. And aside from harvesting natural resources and new technology, Clancy interviews guests from different worlds for his spacecast. It’s an undeniably unique series that has obviously earned a significant fanbase.

