27 Actors Who Turned Down TV And Movie Roles That Went On To Become Super Iconic

7.

Amandla Stenberg walked away from playing Shuri in Black Panther, a role that eventually went to Letitia Wright. They talked about passing on the opportunity, saying, “These are all dark-skinned actors playing Africans, and I feel like it would have just been off to see me as a biracial American with a Nigerian accent just pretending that I’m the same color as everyone else in the movie. That was really challenging, to make that decision, but I have no regrets.”