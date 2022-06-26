39 Celeb Sibling Age Gaps That Are Honestly Larger Than I Imagined

Their parents are out here LIVING.
As someone who has a younger sibling that could easily be mistaken for my child, I know that siblings are a surprise that can happen at any point in life.
Check out these celeb siblings and their enormous age gaps.
1.
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is a whole 18 years older than Kylie Jenner, who will turn 25 in August.
2.
At 44, Donald Trump Jr. is 29 years older than his youngest sibling, Barron, 16.
3.
Kevin Jonas, who turns 35 later this year, is 13 years older than the youngest Jonas, Frankie, who will turn 22 in September.
4.
Rosanna Arquette, 62, is 12 years older than David Arquette, 50.
5.
Ava Phillippe, 22, is a whole 13 years older than youngest sibling Tennessee Toth, who turns 10 later this year.
6.
Clint Eastwood’s oldest daughter, Laurie, was born in 1954. He has eight children. The youngest, Morgan, was born in 1996.
7.
David Foster’s oldest daughter, Allison, is 52. His youngest child, Rennie, is 16 months.
8.
In a matter of weeks, Nicole Richie will turn 41, and little sister Sofia Richie will turn 24.
9.
Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Diana Ross’ oldest child, is 50. Her birthday is 12 days (and 17 years) before Evan Ross, who will turn 34 this year.
10.
Demi Lovato celebrates their 30th birthday in August, while little sister Madison De La Garza will turn 21 at the end of the year.
11.
Frankie Grande is 10 years older than Ariana.
12.
Oliver Hudson also has a decade on half-brother Wyatt Russell.
13.
Tia and Tamera Mowry turn 44 in July. Many people don’t know they have two younger brothers: Tahj, 36, and Tavior, who turns 29 the day before his big sisters’ birthday.
14.
Brandi Cyrus, half-sister of Miley Cyrus, recently turned 35. The youngest Cyrus, Noah, turned 22 in January.
15.
Alexa Ray Joel turns 37 later this year. Billy Joel’s youngest child, Remy, will be five in October.
16.
Celine Dion’s son, René-Charles Angelil, is 21. He’s a decade older than his twin brothers, Nelson and Eddy.
17.
Brooklyn Beckham is 23 and a married man. His youngest sibling, sister Harper Beckham, will turn 11 in July.
18.
Toni Braxton turns 55 in October, making her a decade older than youngest sister Tamar, 45.
19.
Britney Spears is also about 10 years older than little sister Jamie Lynn.
20.
The eldest Hemsworth brother, Luke, is almost 42. The youngest, Liam, turned 32 in January.
21.
Trey Smith, who turns 30 in November, is eight years older than little sister Willow, who turns 22 on Halloween.
22.
Kate Winslet’s oldest, daughter Mia Honey Threapleton, is coming up on 22 in October. Her youngest, son Bear, will be nine in December.
23.
Jennifer Connelly’s oldest, Kai Dugan, turns 24 later this summer. Her youngest, Agnes Bettany, just turned 11.
24.
Michael Douglas is a father of three. His oldest, Cameron, turns 44 later this year. His youngest, Carys, is 19.
25.
Nicole Kidman’s oldest, Isabella, will turn 30 in December. Her youngest, Faith, turns 12 six days after her big sister’s birthday.
26.
Isabella is also Tom Cruise’s oldest. She’s 14 years older than his youngest daughter, Suri, 16.
27.
Kate Hudson’s oldest, Ryder Robinson, is 18. Her baby girl, Rani Rose Fujikawa, will turn four in October.
28.
Uma Thurman’s oldest daughter, Maya, is 23. Her youngest, Luna, turns 10 next month.
29.
Liv Tyler’s oldest, Milo, is 17.
Her youngest, Lula Rose, turns seven next month.
30.
Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, is almost 26. Her youngest two, twins Stella and Estere, turn 10 in August.
31.
Kevin Costner’s eldest daughter, Annie, is 38. That’s a 26-year age gap between Annie and the youngest of her five siblings, 12-year-old Grace.
32.
Michelle Williams is currently pregnant with her third child. Her oldest, Matilda, is 16.
33.
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria are expecting their seventh baby this fall. His eldest daughter from his first marriage, Ireland, will be 27 in October.
34.
Alanis Morissette’s son, Ever, will turn 12 on Christmas. Her youngest, son Winter, will turn three in August.
35.
John Travolta’s oldest son, Jett, passed away at 16. Born in 1992, he was eight years older than his sister, Ella, and would have been 18 years older than John’s youngest son, Ben.
36.
Bruce Willis’ eldest daughter, Rumer, will turn 34 this year.
His youngest, Emma, just turned nine. That’s a 25-year age gap.
37.
Robert De Niro is a father of six. There’s a 41 year age gap between the oldest child, Drena, 50, and the youngest, Helen, 10.
38.
The oldest of Richard Gere’s three kids, Homer, was born in 2000. In 2020, he welcomed a third son, whose name hasn’t been shared.
39.
Mick Jagger is a father of eight! His oldest, Karis, will turn 52 this year. Deveraux, his youngest, will turn six, making it a 46-year age gap.
It’s some wild stuff! Share your thoughts in the comments.
Source link