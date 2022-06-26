A Cover of The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Was a Bigger Hit Than the Original Song

TL;DR:

Paul McCartney revealed the origin of The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There.”

A 1980s pop singer released a cover of “I Saw Her Standing There” with a different title.

The cover commercially outperformed the original song.

One of The Beatles‘ most famous early songs is “I Saw Her Standing There.” A 1980s pop singer initially didn’t want to cover the song. Subsequently, she was convinced she could bring something new to the track.

Paul McCartney revealed who had the initial idea for The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

In the 1997 book Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul discussed the origin of “I Saw Her Standing There.” “Sometimes we would just start a song from scratch, but one of us would nearly always have a germ of an idea, a title, or a rough little thing they were thinking about and we’d do it,” he recalled.

Paul said he had the idea for “I Saw Her Standing There” and co-wrote it with John Lennon. “‘I Saw Her Standing There” was my original, I’d started it and I had the first verse, which therefore gave me the tune, the tempo and the key,” he said. “It gave you the subject matter, a lot of the information, and then you had to fill in.”