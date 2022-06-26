Amanda Batula Rocks a Teeny Green Bikini While Vacationing in Italy | Bravo TV Official Site

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!

All the Details on the Summer House Season 5 Reunion Looks

Amanda Batula is enjoying a trip to Italy with her husband, Kyle Cooke — and she broke out some of her sexiest swimwear for the occasion. The Summer House cast member sizzled in a teeny green bikini while soaking up some sun on the Amalfi Coast, as captured in a series of recent photos on Instagram.

On June 23, Kyle took to Instagram to share a peek into their trip abroad. In the series of snapshots, the couple can be seen enjoying a day out on a boat. As captured in the photos, Amanda looked radiant in a barely-there two-piece with a plunging top and high-cut, ultra low-rise bottoms.

She topped off the sultry suit with a couple of dainty necklaces and square tortoise frame sunglasses.

“Amalfi Coast round 2,” Kyle wrote in the caption of the photo.

That isn’t the only cute suit that Amanda rocked during their trip. Earlier in the week, she also stunned in a bright yellow bikini topped with a white button-down, as captured in a June 21 post.

Summer House is streaming on Peacock and available on the Bravo app.