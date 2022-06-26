Anthony Hopkins does not talk to his daughter – ‘I don’t care one way or the other’

He was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome late in life, and adults with the syndrome can find themselves with more relationship difficulties than the average person.

Of the few things Hopkins has said about his first relationship has been: “I guess I am selfish. I have not been a good husband or father.”

At the time, Hopkins was a great up and coming star but unfortunately a heavy drinker as well.

He told an audience at an Alcoholics Anonymous fundraiser that he is “sorry” for the hurt he caused during this time.

However, he added: “But being an alcoholic was an amazing and powerful experience.

“There were some days when I’d drink a bottle of tequila and I didn’t care if I died. I loved tequila.”