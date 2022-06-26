Binky Felstead’s son rushed to hospital days after her dog is hit by van driver

Binky Felstead has shared the harrowing moment she had to call 999 for her son Wolfie, one, just days after her beloved dog Pedro was hit by a “vile” van driver.

The 32 year old, who recently shared her daughter’s sweet gesture for their pet dog following the horrific incident, took to her Instagram feed to share the health update with her 1.4million followers alongside a snap of herself in a hospital bed with her child surrounded by paramedics.

Several other photos showed her son’s swollen and red face as another saw him cuddling his dad Max Darnton.

In the caption, she told her fans: “Blimey- Looking forward to a new week!!







“What with Pedro being hit by a van … now Wolfie being rushed off in a ambulance after a bad reaction to what we think is the sesame in the hummus he had at lunch.”

The former Made In Chelsea star went on to explain that her son suddenly started rubbing his face, getting upset and feeling uncomfortable before going “bright red”.

She shared: “He went bright red all over his face & hands and white little spots appeared shortly before his eye, lips & tongue started to swell. We left the restaurant immediately & drove to the nearest pharmacist who said to call 999 … which we did and these incredible paramedics arrived within 4 minutes!”







They immediately rushed Binky’s son off to the hospital after becoming worried that he wouldn’t be able to breathe as he was suffering an anaphylactic shock.

She explained: “All very scary, they said hes had a anaphylaxis shock and gave Wolfie a small adrenaline shot. They were worried about him becoming unable to breath so put the sirens on, drove pretty bloody quickly and we had our first experience in a ambulance!

“Wolfies face started calming down again luckily & he was loving the noises & all the exciting things dangling off inside of the ambulance. He also got a bear to keep for being so brave.” with a red heart emoji and a bear emoji.







Binky, who recently enjoyed a surprise birthday getaway that was planned by her husband, went on to share that they arrived at a Gloucestershire hospital within 40 minutes of the ambulance arriving before gushing over how “amazing” everyone has been at handling the situation.

“They’ve kept us all calm, explained a huge amount & we have just been discharged after them keeping a close eye on him for 5 hours. We have left with two epi-pens & a whole lot of info. First thing on my to do list next week is get Wolfie to a skin / allergy specialist! WOAH – so many emotions again,” she wrote.

Binky added: “The NHS and all the team have been nothing short of amazing. The family and I are unbelievably grateful for everything you did today xxx#NHS THANK YOU,” with a rainbow emoji, green heart emoji and a praying hands emoji.

