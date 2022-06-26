Blood Cancer UK says Government ‘needs to do more’ amid battle for Evusheld

CEO of Blood Cancer UK Gemma Peters said: “For some time, we have been urging the Government to set out its approach to using preventative treatments for people who have not responded well to the vaccines, and it is disappointing that it has not yet done so.

“The treatment is already available to immunocompromised people in the United States and other countries but immunocompromised people in the UK are waiting for the Government to confirm whether it plans to use it and, if so, how many doses it will buy.

“Many people with blood cancer have now spent almost two years avoiding social interaction – the Government needs to do more to support them to be able to start getting back to normal. The Government, and the MHRA are currently saying that they’re waiting on further research to understand how well the treatment works against Omicron.

“However, there is significant published research showing the treatment is effective against Omicron, and there has been for many weeks.”