Call of Duty: Warzone Developer Comments on Controversial Loadout Change

For all its popularity, Call of Duty: Warzone has also had its fair share of widely criticized and poorly implemented features and functionalities, which is to be expected in any given live-service title. It’s curious, however, how some of the tiniest changes can sometimes receive more negative feedback than some other, more wide-sweeping alterations.

Something like that has just taken place in Call of Duty: Warzone, where the game’s loadout UI got a very slight revamp with some far-reaching consequences. Namely, the game now resets the selection cursor to the top of the loadout selection screen, whereas it previously used to remember a player’s last loadout of choice, and one of the developers had to defend the decision to do so on Twitter.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Warzone is Adding The Terminator in Season 4

Loadouts are a crucial aspect of any modern Call of Duty game, as they allow players to quickly, easily, and efficiently switch between entirely different gear and weapon setups, depending on the situation at hand. While the developers are issuing key improvements to how loadouts work in Warzone at a brisk pace, fiddling with the player base’s muscle memory wasn’t ever going to go unnoticed. The community is now annoyed as players now need to re-learn how to quickly switch between loadouts without selecting the wrong option, but Ted Timmins, a Senior Creative Director working on Warzone, promises that this is a good change.





Timmins has compared this change to the team’s earlier improvements to Warzone‘s Buy Station purchasing interface, where the choice confirmation UI was outright removed from the system entirely. According to him, it’s just a matter of time before the community comes to appreciate this change, and the game should be better off with its current system in place of the previous one.

This is, of course, not the first time that Warzone players aren’t happy with new loadout changes. Being a key system of a Warzone match’s core gameplay loop, loadouts often get moved around, tweaked, and revised in accordance with the game’s current meta. Oftentimes, this can lead to substantial improvements to the system, but only time will tell if this is the case with the latest suite of UI changes.





The Gulag feature, too, is an important part of the Warzone experience, and players should expect major changes there as well. Namely, Warzone‘s Season 4 is changing the Gulag by finally dealing with the level’s various audio issues, which is bound to be a significantly more popular change than the aforementioned loadout selector tweak.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Multiplayer Modes That Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Needs on Day One