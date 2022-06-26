Check Your Meningococcal Immunization Status Before Visiting Florida’s Beaches

(Vax Before Travel)

In response to the ongoing meningococcal outbreak in Florida, the Florida Department of Okaloosa County recently announced it is now providing meningococcal vaccinations at no-cost to adults.

As of June 24, 2022, the activity in 2022 surpasses Florida’s 5-year average of meningococcal disease cases.

This is a serious disease caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis.

At least seven related fatalities and 24 cases of the disease have been reported in 2022.

Fortunately, these bacteria are not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or flu.

People do not catch the bacteria through casual contact or breathing the air where someone with meningococcal disease has been.

Instead, it requires close contact over a period of time or direct contact such as kissing or sharing drinks.

The two most common types of meningococcal infections are meningitis (an infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and bloodstream infection, both of which can quickly become deadly.

“Getting vaccinated against meningococcal disease is the best way to prevent this serious illness, which can quickly become deadly,” said José R. Romero, M.D., Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, in a media statement issued on June 22, 2022.

“Because of the outbreak in Florida, and the number of Pride events being held across the state in coming weeks, it’s important those traveling to Florida talk to their healthcare provider about getting a MenACWY vaccine.”

The Florida Health Department suggests the following groups should consider vaccination with a meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY) vaccine during this outbreak:

Men who have sex with men ages 18 and older

People living with HIV ages 18 and older

LGBTQ+ ages 18 and older

Immunocompromised individuals ages 18 years and older

People in the above groups received their MenACWY vaccine more than five years ago.

Leon County, FL, also reported an unrelated serogroup B meningococcal disease cluster among college and university students in May 2022.

And as of June 26, 2022, the U.S. CDC had not issued an official health alert about these meningococcal outbreaks in Florida.

However, the CDC’s vaccine committee updated its recommendations for meningococcal vaccines on June 23, 2022.

