Chelsea join two Premier League rivals in Neymar tussle as it emerges only three clubs can

Chelsea are in the tussle for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar according to reports, with The Daily Telegraph suggesting that manager Thomas Tuchel has been given £200million to spend by new owner Todd Boehly. And they could be joined by Newcastle and Manchester United in their bid to sign the Brazilian, with the trio being named as the only clubs who can afford the tricky winger.
Neymar has been rumoured to be livid with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi after the chief questioned his integrity and commitment to the club. “A possible departure for Neymar this summer?” Al-Khelaifi said.
“What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. They have to be 100 per cent. We weren’t good enough to go far. You have to become humble, you have to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that change a game.” As such, it means a route out of the French capital could be on the cards for the world’s most-expensive footballer of all-time.
Having paid £198million for his services, PSG will evidently look to recoup a lot of that fee if a sale is sanctioned. And according to RMC, the star could move to Newcastle, Chelsea or Manchester United if he chooses to move to England – with the trio being the only clubs in the country who could afford him.
The report states that United could look to sign him if Cristiano Ronaldo departs this summer – incidentally having been linked with Chelsea. The Blues have also been credited with an interest in the Brazilian, who have attackers in their mind and finances to spend.
With Romelu Lukaku set to depart the club and Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner likely to yield interest from elsewhere, they remain an option. And Newcastle can also join the race given that they have been taken over, although they represent the least interesting option.
RMC claim that he is unlikely to go anywhere as it is a World Cup year, but did not rule out a deal for the star in the future. Neymar previously detailed that he wished to stay at the club before his fall-out with Al-Khelaifi.
“I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes it will be with Paris Saint-Germain,” Neymar told CANAL. “I admit that I was not aware until the last moment. I knew it a day before the announcement,” he continued about team-mate Kylian Mbappe’s new contract.
“I was very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is what is needed for his career. It’s a good thing for him to stay, and to try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important.”
