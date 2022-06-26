Cloud factories: Prompting global competitiveness for Indian MSMEs – ET CIO

Two years of the pandemic followed by the Ukraine-Russia war brought into sharp focus two areas for the manufacturing industry and MSMEs: the fragility of their supply chains and the urgency to scale up foundational preparedness in Industry 4.0 and technologies, such as IoT, Cloud, Big Data, and RPA. And now that the government’s Make in India initiative aims to place the nation on the world map as a manufacturing powerhouse, it is critical to build an ecosystem that elevates the level of automation for manufacturers across Tier 1, Tier 2, and the Tier 3 cities. This, coupled with a stronger thrust on exports and ballooning competitiveness of the global marketplace, elevates pressure on manufacturers to provide higher quality output at a lower cost.

At the intersection of these are ROI-based value-added solutions, such as IoT-powered cloud factory, which is braced by industry 4.0 and delivers the next level of evolutionary production processes, capability, and visibility to serve growing markets. The intelligent production line monitoring solution is a combination of AI, ML, Cloud, RPA, and IoT, which makes it possible for Indian and global customers to monitor the entire shop floor from a centralized, live dashboard. The solution provides real-time visibility, control, and intelligence across every stage of the production cycle.

While this branch of industry 4.0 is the not-so-new magic word for larger enterprises and digitally savvy businesses, MSMEs have been laggards in its adoption. Perceived investment hurdles, lack of a skilled workforce, and infrastructure to support digitization are hampering the wider adoption of new-age technologies and dividing the industry into dinosaurs and innovators. Here it is also important to take into perspective the scale of manufacturing-focused MSMEs, which constitute nearly 31 percent of 634 lakh unincorporated non-agriculture enterprises. This brings us to a looming question – how do MSMEs stand to gain from cloud factories.

Cloud factory: why now?



Given the digital divide between businesses that have advanced capabilities and those that do not, cloud factories stand to create a level playing field for SMEs within the four walls of their factories as well as across the entire supply chain.

Considering that cloud factories use algorithms and analytics to optimize in-line production, they represent a leap forward from traditional automation to a fully connected practice fuelled by a constant data stream from connected production systems.

Perhaps this is also one of the most critical values driven by the cloud factory – its connected nature. Bringing into play assets fitted with sensors, these cloud factories ensure data is constantly updated and reflective of current conditions of processes and materials. This, in turn, enables a holistic view of the entire supply chain process and enhances overall supply network efficiency. This data from sensors also enable timely actionable insights, which improve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) and ultimately the return on capital employed (RoCE) for the MSMEs.

Another key challenge facing manufacturers across the globe is constantly maintaining transparency for international buyers amidst the new-normal economic volatility and geopolitical instability. Consequently, factories need to prioritize real-time data visualizations that can transform data captured from completed and still-in-production goods and convert them into actionable insights for more informed decision-making. For instance, the ubiquitous sensing technology that gathers information from assets and cloud computing that helps disseminate it can collectively enable greater visibility across the facility. The two intelligent technologies also ensure that the organization can make more accurate decisions through real-time alerts and monitoring and eventually enhance production quality and improve revenues and retention.

Add to it the ability of cloud factories to predict inventory requirements, which contributes significantly to reducing latency in response to sourcing needs and maximizing production capacities while lowering costs further.

The inter-connectivity between machinery will help MSME manufacturers to optimize production, limit supply chain disruptions, and reduce time and effort in undertaking collections. Such capacity addition and productivity improvements will empower manufacturers to boost exports, compete with global competitors and add value differentiation by giving live visibility to customers.

Conclusion



Undoubtedly, cloud factories will offer India’s manufacturing industry a leapfrogging opportunity. While the technology promises clear differentiation in global competition, it is not the end and is closely tied to economic objectives. In line with the government’s Make in India initiative, it is essential to prepare the roadmap for adoption depending on MSMEs’ different scales of operations. It will also be critical to analyze the manufacturer’s factory environment and key pain points to unlock optimum value.

The author is Co-founder & CTO, Bizongo.