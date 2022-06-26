Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ Sonya’s identity in Nicky Wheatley DNA twist

If Nicky did have an estranged daughter, she may still be in regular contact with her.

If this was the case, the daughter would have found out about her mum’s traumatic incident.

Coronation Street fans will know new characters often have a mysterious backstory and link to the cobbles.

It’s likely Sonya’s budding relationship with Max will throw up some more shocking twists along the way.

Could Sonya be Nicky’s secret daughter and if so, will she get revenge on Max for her mum?

Coronation Street airs on ITV on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.