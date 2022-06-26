‘Distinguished relationship with Qatar, our visions on international issues are identical’ Maltese envoy

Maltese ambassador to Qatar Charles Sultana has emphasised that his country and Qatar enjoy long-standing relations.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ambassador praised Maltese President George Vella’s visit to Doha, saying that it is an opportunity for both sides to strengthen bilateral relations and search for ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international issues of common interest.

The ambassador praised the progress made in political, economic, and cultural co-operation between the two countries, noting that Malta looks forward to strengthening ties in the future.

He emphasised that the two countries’ visions on international issues are similar, as both Malta and Qatar support resolving disputes by peaceful means that ensure the preservation of state sovereignty and respect for international law.

The ambassador also expressed his confidence that the co-operation between the two countries will continue, especially at the multilateral level, through the European Union and the Gulf Co-operation Council and the Arab League, for example.

He expressed his hope that the embassies of the two countries will play an important role in promoting and expanding investments.

For the economic level, he said Qatar is a major investor in Europe, and it is clear that the Qatari economy is on the path to recovery after facing a difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, all members of the international community must show solidarity with each other and unite their efforts to get through this difficult period, he added.

The ambassador stressed that what Qatar will offer in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will impress football fans from all over the world, saying that Qatar built eight state-of-the-art stadiums

50km from each other and established supporting infrastructure.

He expressed his certainty that those who will visit Qatar for this event will meet good and welcoming people. Ambassador Sultana said the World Cup 2022 is an opportunity for the world to witness first-hand what the Arab world can offer and what can be achieved through proper planning and foresight.