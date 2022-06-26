“Drew McIntyre is riding my coattails” – Four-time World Champion opens up on his relationship with The Scottish Warrior

WWE Superstar Sheamus has some harsh words for former friend Drew McIntyre.

Sheamus and McIntyre were forced into an alliance this week as they faced The Usos to retain their spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The match ended when Drew dropped Jimmy Uso with a Claymore for the win.

The Celtic Warrior appeared on The SmackDown Lowdown this week to discuss the win. He mentioned that The Scottish Warrior didn’t stand a chance at Money in the Bank. He declared he’d win the contract and return to the top of the mountain in WWE:

“The truth of the matter is, once again, Drew McIntyre is riding my coattails to Money in the Bank. He thinks he has an opportunity of winning the Money the Bank contract. But in reality, it’s just a morass. He doesn’t have a hope in hell. It’s coming to the Brawling Brutes. Our force takes the gold and Shamy is going right back to the top, where he belongs.”

You can watch the full interview here:

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were put into a tag team this week

The Wiseman Paul Heyman used his backstage clout to remove Sheamus and Drew McIntyre from the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. WWE official Adam Pearce stated that since their qualifying match ended in a double disqualification, the management overruled his decision to put the two stars in the high-profile match.

Pearce assured them they’d regain their spot if they beat The Usos in tag action. “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn also tried to tilt the odds in favor of The Bloodline during the main event but was tackled by Angelo Dawkins at ringside.

Also Read

Article Continues below

With the event a week away, it’ll be interesting to see who the last few entrants are in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

While using quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We got the AEW Women’s World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.