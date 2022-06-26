Electric Barges Built By Csl Set For Norway Voyage | Kochi News – Times of India

Kochi: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has achieved a milestone by shipping two autonomous electric barges for Norway-based ASKO Maritime AS on Sunday. It is for the first time that the vessels built in the CSL are being shipped to another country, officials associated with the project said.
It was after an 8 hour-long effort that the vessels were loaded into a mother ship, the CSL officials said. The mother ship was first lowered to the backwaters by 8.9m. Then, water was filled in the mother ship. After loading the barges using tugs, the water in the mother ship was drained out. The mother ship will start its voyage to Norway on Monday. It will take a month for the mother ship to reach Norway, the CSL officials said.
The ASKO project is an ambitious project in Norway partially funded by the Norwegian government as a part of a green shipping programme aimed at emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo Fjords. ASKO Maritime is the largest supermarket chain in Norway and aims to achieve zero carbon emission goals in its logistic service by 2026.
The 67m-long vessels are full-electric transport ferries powered by a 1,846kWh capacity battery. After commissioning autonomous equipment and field trials in Norway, these vessels will operate as fully autonomous ferries of ASKO that can transport 16 fully loaded standard EU trailers in one go across the Fjords.
The vessels were designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway, using Kongsberg Maritime systems with detailed engineering carried out by CSL. These vessels were built under the rule regulations of the Norwegian Maritime Authority. Once in operation, these vessels will create a new benchmark for the merchant shipping world in the field of autonomous vessels with zero carbon emission.
