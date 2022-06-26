Environment Canada issues upgraded heat warnings for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

The first hot weather stretch of the summer in British Columbia has resulted in Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for large sections of the province.

Environment Canada says it’s upgraded special weather statements to heat warnings for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Fraser Valley and the North Coast.

The heat warnings come one year after a heat dome in B.C. sent temperatures to 40 C and above and resulted in the deaths of 619 people, many of whom were indoors on their own and elderly.

Environment Canada says temperatures near the water in Metro Vancouver are expected to reach the low 30s and be higher inland at the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada says the risk of heat related illness increases with elevated temperatures.

It says the heat warnings are expected to remain in place until Monday, with cooler weather arriving mid-week.

