Everything you need to know about British tennis star Jay Clarke

Having lost in the opening round of the Eastbourne International tournament 1-6, 6-3 to 20-year-old Brandon Nakashima on Monday, Jay Clarke will be hoping to go one better at least when he enters the main draw at Wimbledon as a wildcard. Clarke has shown good promise in his tour career to date, with perhaps his standout performance being reaching the semi-finals of the mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2018 playing alongside Harriet Dart.

Clarke’s best result in the singles draw of a Grand Slam came when he reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2019. But at 23 years old he still has plenty of time to come good on the promise he has displayed thus far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jay Clarke.

What is Jay Clarke’s current ranking?

Jay Clarke’s current ATP ranking is 159 with his career-high best being 153 which he achieved after reaching the second round of Wimbledon three years ago. However, his world ranking has bounced around a bit since then, with the 23-year-old bobbing outside the top 200 in the world for much of the last year or so.

How tall is Jay Clarke?

Clarke is 1.83m (6ft) tall and weighs 83kg (184lbs) according to the latest data on the ATP tour site. He grew up in Derby and got into tennis through his sister Yasmin, who would also go on to be a pro tennis player.

Born in Derby, Jay Clarke moved to Sweden as a junior to join the Good to Great Tennis Academy and further his career.

How much money has Jay Clarke made on tour to date?

Clarke has made an impressive $668,499 (£545,000) on tour to date since turning pro, with the 23-year-old already earning $54,420 (£44,300) in the singles draw in 2022 thus far. However, with Clarke securing a wildcard for the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon he’s set to more than double his earnings in this calendar year so far – even if he gets knocked out in the first round. Players are set to receive a minimum of £50,000 for competing.

