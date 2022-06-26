Four wingers Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could target if Mo Salah leaves for Real Madrid

Liverpool are reportedly ready to sanction the sale of Mohamed Salah in the same transfer window as Sadio Mane’s departure, in what would be a remarkable development. Club owners FSG are ready to cash in on Salah as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield, with Real Madrid heavily linked after missing out on Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

An offer worth £60million is understood to be enough to persuade Liverpool to offload the 30-year-old forward. So who could the Reds look at to replace Salah if he completes a blockbuster switch away this summer? Express Sport runs through four potential options…

Raphinha

Raphinha is the subject of a transfer battle between London rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur amid Barcelona’s struggles to afford him this summer. The Brazilian winger is also left-footed and operates on the same flank as Salah, so a Liverpool approach would make sense.

Leeds are understood to value Raphinha at no less than £65m, a fee Salah’s sale would ultimately help fund. But with at least three top Premier League clubs already vying for his signature, Liverpool may have to move fast to lure him from Elland Road.

