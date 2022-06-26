Gemma Owen finally name drops her dad Michael on Love Island

Since entering the Love Island villa, fans have wondered when brunette bombshell Gemma Owen will reveal to her fellow Islanders who her famous dad is.

And on Saturday night fans were over the moon after hearing, Gemma, 19, making reference to her football hero dad Michael Owen.

The dressage rider was seen doing an impression of her dad during the Beach Hut Bonanza segment in the Unseen Bits episode over the weekend. In the clip she can be seen when imitating Michael’s famous quote: “When they don’t score, they hardly ever win.”

In the unseen segment from earlier this week, producers asked the reality star to do her “best impression” which left her contemplating: “Who can I do?”







She said: “There’s no way I’m going to do my dad, but people always do the classic, ‘If they don’t score, they don’t win.’”

She went on: “It’s something like that. It’s some bulls**t or whatever.”

Fans were quick to rush to Twitter as the star finally referenced her famous dad.

One wrote: “Gemma finally referencing her celebrity dad in Unseen Bits!”

Another shared: “Some of these “Best Celebrities Impressions” was good especially where Gemma Owen didn’t know how to do her dad, so she did someone else in “Beach Hut Bonanza”.









A third added: “Gemma finally brought up her dad!”

Fans have speculated over the weeks why Gemma has not mentioned her famous dad since arriving in the villa.

Some believe the villa now knows Gemma’s dad is famous footballer Michael Owen despite the bombshells appearing quiet about it on the show.

Viewers believe the Islanders learnt the identity of Gemma’s dad after her ex Jacques O’Neill joined the villa, as he mentioned getting close with the 19 year old dressage champion’s family during the eight months they dated.

One person tweeted: “It’s not credible that Jacques’ has been in for few days and the ‘famous dad’ hasn’t been outed yet.”







A second user wrote: “There’s a reason why no one knows who Gemma is because there’s no way Jacques comes in and doesn’t go “oh yeah lads you know she’s Michael Owen’s daughter”.

“So are we supposed to believe that none of the islanders know who Gemma’s dad is yet…#loveisland,” someone else commented, as another said: “Surely by now the Islanders should know that Gemma has famous parents (her dad)…

“Literally no one is getting this much attention! It’s not even love island anymore! Ex on the Beach meets Gemma Island! #LoveIsland.”

