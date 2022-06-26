Glastonbury viewers baffled as Noel Gallagher’s bandmate plays scissors

With Glastonbury in full swing, audiences gathered in their masses for former Oasis star Noel Gallagher to take to the stage on Saturday night, and they got more than they bargained for.

Noel, 55, took the penultimate set at the popular festival on Saturday and performed ahead of Beatles legend Paul McCartney – but a member of his band left fans surprised but an unusual choice of instrument.

The instrument of choice for Noel’s High Flying Birds band member was a pair of scissors.

The musician opened and closed the scissors in time to the music and this was no joke by her serious expression as she played.







(Image: Twitter)



The unusual music sound had fans rushing to Twitter to share their views on the bizarre moment.

One wrote: “The scissors that’s some instrument she’s playing at Noel’s #Glastonbury gig

Another shared: “someone in Noel Gallagher’s band is playing the scissors” followed by a wide eyes emoji.

A confused fan asked: “I realise I’m desperately uncool, but is there really someone “playing” the scissors, in Noel Gallagher’s set at Glastonbury……”







(Image: Getty)



While another commented: “Obsessed with the woman playing the herb scissors during Noel Gallagher’s set #Glastonbury.”

The strange event wasn’t lost on Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford who took to his Instagram story to share the unique music on his TV screen and wrote: “Hairdressers by day musicians by night”.

Glastonbury is no stranger to strong statements, with singer Lily Allen making her statement at this year’s event when she teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo for a cover of Lily’s song, F**k You in a response to the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade legislation.

Olivia, 19, surprised the crowd of the Other Stage on Saturday to bring out Lily – describing it as “the biggest dream come true” to perform alongside her.

As she introduced Lily’s hit song, she added: “I wanted to dedicate this next song to five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s**t about freedom.”







(Image: BBC)



As Olivia’s band played the opening chords the crowd erupted into cheers.

Olivia and Lily are just a number of musicians of have come out to condemn the decision, including Billie Eilish, Idles, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Singer-songwriter Billie, 20, led the criticism during her history-making performance on Friday night as the youngest solo headline performer, just a number of hours after it was announced the US court had reversed the 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion nationwide.

READ MORE: