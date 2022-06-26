Harley Quinn’s Best Kept Secret Redefines Her Relationship with Joker

She may have spent years pining after the Joker, but a duplicate of Harley Quinn shed a light on how Harley really felt during those years she was chasing after the Clown Prince of Crime.

For years after Harley was introduced into the DC Universe proper, she was stuck in a toxic relationship with the Joker. Despite the abuse she suffered, both psychological and physical, Harley often expressed a belief to others that deep down, the Joker reciprocated her feelings. However, she never found the same sort of affection she was hoping for and being trapped for so long, Harley Quinn broke up with Joker for good. Since calling it quits with the clown, Harley has had time to reflect on the years she spent chasing after the Joker and finally recognizes how much better she is without him.

But it turns out that Harley may have already had doubts when it came to her relationship with the Joker way before they permanently split up. In Harley Quinn #19 by Karl Kessel and Terry Dodson, Harley has a clone made of her after she made a deal to find a bride for a lonely Bizarro. Superman’s gross opposite gets exactly what he wanted, but Harley’s Bizarro is nowhere near as fun-loving and charming as the original. “Quinzarro,” as she’s called, is cold, clinical and can’t help but diagnose the problems of everyone around her. After tearing down Superman and Jimmy Olsen, Quinzarro turns her attention to her source material. Harley thinks her Bizarro is majorly uptight, but Quinzarro is equally disappointed in her counterpart, particularly because she’s still in love with the Joker. Quinzarro chides Harley knowing that she’s still in love with Joker despite how badly he treats her.









Harley may not like what she says, but unlike Superman’s Bizarro, Quinzarro has a logic that can’t be refuted. Most Bizarro clones generally possess the values of the heroes and villains they are modeled after, even if they have trouble expressing it. But Quinzarro has no problem elucidating how Harley actually knows the Joker doesn’t love her, putting the years Quinn chased after him in a whole new light.

Harley Quinn is a lot of things, but she isn’t stupid. Idealistic and possessing a tenuous grasp on sanity, sure, but definitely not stupid. In her more lucid moments, Harley has been able to read other people and expertly pinpoint their foibles. Harley’s even diagnosed her Joker obsession in the years after their breakup. But this moment shows that Harley knew how to be introspective while she was with the Joker and already came to the realization on how her Puddin’ actually felt. This only makes the times she got back together with Joker that much sadder. Even though she knew the villain didn’t love her, Harley wanted it to be true and held on hope that he might one day change. Thankfully, Harley Quinn was able to break the cycle and stopped bothering with an abusive monster like the Joker.





