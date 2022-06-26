Has You Don’t Know Me season 2 been confirmed by the BBC?

You Don’t Know Me originally aired on Sunday, December 5, 2021 with a new episode coming out every week on BBC One.

The drama has now reached a new audience as all four episodes came out on Friday, June 17, on Netflix.

As subscribers have started to finish the series, it is no wonder that more people are now curious about its future.

Sadly, it isn’t believed that the BBC and Netflix series will be coming back for a second season.