Incredible array of supercars make their debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed has once again seen an astonishing collection of supercars unveiled by some of the world’s most loved manufacturers. Giants of car making including Ferrari, Porsche and Lamborghi showed their latest models off for the first time in West Sussex.

Each day there have been supercar debuts from Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren, Czinger, Aston Martin, Hispano Suiza, Koenigsegg, Maserati, Mercedes-AMG, Pagani and more speeding up the famous hill.

Some of the highlights are listed below.

Mercedes AMG-One

With an acceleration of 0-200 km/h in 7.0 seconds or 0-300 km/h in 15.6 seconds, 250 to be made – electronically regulated maximum speed of 217mph.

