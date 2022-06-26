‘It’s free money!’ Britons urged to act now to slash tax by thousands in retirement

Tax is a certainty, but it is loathed by millions of people – especially when income is limited in retirement. Fortunately, there are ways individuals may be able to legally reduce their tax, but this involves planning.

Express.co.uk spoke to Christine Ross, Head of Private Office – North at Handlesbanken Wealth Management, who discussed some steps Britons may wish to consider.

She said: “There is no magic answer, but I regard all savings as money for when you stop working.

“It doesn’t have to be in a pension, although this could help, it could be ISAs, investments, workplace arrangements, inheritance, property – all of it goes towards planning for retirement.

“Especially at the moment, one wants to create the highest return and markets have not been favourable – so investors may be disappointed.

