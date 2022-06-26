John Lennon Net Worth 2022 VS The Beatles Members: Is Late Singer the Richest Member?

John Lennon, compared to other The Beatles members, took the most spotlight, especially after his tragic death decades ago.

As the founding member of The Beatles, Lennon earned an incomparable amount of attention, especially because of his personal life. Fans still think that nobody can qualify and quantify his influence on the industry.

But after the breakup of The Beatles, does he have the highest net worth compared to Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and Paul McCartney?

John Lennon Net Worth 2022 VS The Beatles Members

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that John Lennon’s net worth at the time of his death was $200 million – around $620 million if converted to the current dollars after inflation.

His fortune mainly came from his gigs with The Beatles and his solo career. The amount was whopping enough since he did not have any other source of income except for his work as a musician.

In 1980, he died after a fan killed him by shooting him four times. Lennon started bleeding too much that he was dead on arrival at the hospital. He was no longer breathing when they arrived at the Roosevelt Hospital ten minutes later.



But even at the time of his death, Paul McCartney was actually wealthier than him – and he is still, now.

The same website said that in 1980, George Harrison was worth $100 million; Starr was worth $80 million; and the richest member, McCartney, was around $400 million.

Now, the “Maybe I’m Amazed” singer hits the $1.2 billion mark, making him one of the richest musicians. He mostly earned substantial amounts of fortune through his tours, including his shows in 2002 ($126 million), 2010 ($93 million), 2014 ($71 million), and 2017 ($54 million), among others.

How Rich Is The Beatles?

Although Lennon is not the richest member of The Beatles, he and the band still make money in the past years because of their royalties.

In 2019, it was reported that the band got $67 million. McCartney and Lennon purportedly got the biggest percentages on the total net worth of The Beatles.

Its YouTube channel also gets 83.12 million views a month and 2.77 million views a day, helping them to have the earnings flowing. It is worth noting that monetized YouTube channels may earn $3 to $7 per every one thousand video views.

With that said, it is safe to say that The Beatles’ YouTube channel earns $332.46 thousand in ad revenue per month.

