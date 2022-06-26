Liverpool have ‘full confidence’ in Jude Bellingham future move after Man City hint

Speaking to The Times, Bellingham, who left his beloved Blues for Dortmund in a £25m deal back in the summer of 2020, recently refused to be drawn to speculation regarding his future, insisting his development as a player remains his primary focus. He said: “You kind of make it up as you go along. I’m in control of my own destiny, I suppose, and my own development if I put the work in.”

With Klopp having concluded his summer shopping spree, as it stands, Liverpool will enter next season with Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot as the club’s central midfield options. The Reds are thought to lack a young, dynamic, all-action presence in the heart of midfield, but it seems Bellingham has been identified as the man to fill that void next summer.