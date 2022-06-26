Log burner ban warning as ‘harmful’ impacts pinpointed: ‘Like 750 HGV exhausts!’





Only stoves that meet the ecodesign standard can be legally sold as of this year in the UK and EU, but experts said that the PM2.5 pollution – which comes from wood-burning – hasn’t been reduced.

According to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies’ Environmental Committee, PM2.5 is especially harmful to health as it can pass through the lungs into the bloodstream and then be carried around the body and lodge in organs. Statistics also show that there are at least 40,000 early deaths a year attributed to wood burning in Europe. The source of the original HGV figure is a report by the European Environmental Bureau, which looked at the amount of PM2.5 emissions given off by the wood stove compared to the amount generated by HGVs. Campaign group Mums for Lungs has been calling on the Government to ban the stoves over the “incredible levels of air pollution” they cause.

Jemima Hartshorn, founder of the group, told Express.co.uk: “In most cases, people are using [log burners] as an extra source of heat, they’re not doing it because they don’t have central heating. “They’re using them for an extra fun, cosy feeling. “Government are pushing this narrative that people need them to keep warm during the cost of living crisis but we really feel that it’s up to the Government to ensure that we don’t have to choose as individuals if we can either be warm or unpolluted. “The Government should ensure that in the fifth richest country in the world, people can breathe clean air and be warm at the same time”. READ MORE: Daily horoscope for June 23: Your star sign and zodiac forecast

The group previously submitted a Freedom of Information request and found that there were at least 18,600 complaints made to councils over a six-year period – but only 19 fines were issued during this time. Ms Hartshorn said that Government needs to “step up their game” and ban those who have central heating from using wood-burning stoves. She said that unless legislation is introduced, people will continue to be at the “mercy of their neighbours” adding “you’re basically screwed if your neighbour on the street has a wood stove”. “They pollute their living rooms and the particulate matter comes out of their chimney and might go straight into their neighbour’s living room or bedroom – and the neighbour can’t do anything about it”, she added. DON’T MISS:

Ms Hartshorn said that the pollution from log burners is worse in middle-class areas or in Victorian houses, but can also be really bad in the countryside, which she described as “ironic” as some people move to the countryside to escape pollution. A Defra spokesperson said: “Air pollution has reduced significantly since 2010, with nitrogen oxide levels down by 44 percent and PM2.5 down 18 percent since 2010.” In response to the statement, Ms Hartshorn said that the Governmental department “always say that” but the findings from the “National Audit Office (NAO) report said nitrogen oxide, which is from cars, has dropped but pollution from PM2.5, including from wood-burning stoves hasn’t”. The findings from the report, which were published last week, said the Government is not yet on track to achieve its targets for reducing air pollution and it has not communicated effectively with the public on the issue.