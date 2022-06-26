M25 horror: Police rush to scene of gas leak as man suffers life-threatening injuries

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 6.10pm to the A127 junction with Front Lane, Upminster following a “road traffic collision” that had seen a car leave the road and hit a gas mains. Officers, along with the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance rushed to the scene. The driver of the car is currently being treated at the scene, but he has suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

Following the collision, there are “multiple” road closures in place, including Junction 29 of the M25.

Local residents have been evacuated from their homes as a “precaution” and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 18:10hrs on Sunday, 26 June to the A127, junction with Front Lane, Upminster, following a road traffic collision.

A car had left the road and collided with a gas mains.