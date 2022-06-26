Martin Kemp enjoys DJ set as Spandau Ballet singer he introduced to band charged with rape

Martin, 60, appeared at Chester 7s sports and music festival to play a DJ set, which saw the star take to the mic and raise the roof under multicoloured flashing lights.

While Martin was enjoying the gig, however, his former bandmate Ross William Wild, 34, appeared in court charged with molesting six different women as they slept, while allegedly filming the act.

He is also charged with raping a seventh woman, blackmailing her and disclosing a private sexual picture of her.

Reports from The Sun describe the singer breaking down in tears yesterday as he appeared at Carlisle magistrates’ court under his real name, Ross Davidson.

Ross has been accused of 17 offences altogether, which are said to have taken place between 2013 and 2018.

The vocalist got the opportunity to join ’80s band Spandau Ballet when lead singer Tony Hadley left the group in 2017.

Ross got the gig in 2018 after being spotted by the band’s bassist Martin Kemp, whom he starred alongside while playing Elvis Presley in West End musical Million Dollar Quartet.