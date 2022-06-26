Metaverse Crypto Index Fund Launched by Matthew Ball, Multicoin, and Bitwise – Decrypt

In brief Matthew Ball, Multicoin Capital, and Bitwise Asset Management have partnered to create a metaverse crypto asset index and associated fund.

The index will include up to 40 crypto assets chosen by the partners.

There’s a wide array of crypto builders working to bring the metaverse to life, whether it’s via platforms, tools, assets, or infrastructure. Now one of the leading voices around the metaverse has launched an index fund focused on crypto assets tied to the next-generation internet.

Today, writer and venture capitalist Matthew Ball announced a partnership with Multicoin Capital and Bitwise Asset Management to launch the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index. Bitwise has also made an associated fund available to qualified purchasers.

“We developed the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index Fund because, prior to today, there was no easy, expert, and methodologically diversified way for investors to have broad-based exposure to bona fide metaverse-focused crypto assets,” Ball told Decrypt.

“To this end, the Index doesn’t exist to time Event A or Market Conditions B. It exists so that investors can participate in what we believe is a multi-trillion dollar transformation, which will unfold over the coming decade,” he continued. “If blockchain is relevant to the future of the metaverse, and our approach is sound, we believe the opportunity is significant—today, tomorrow, next month, and so forth.”

The index will feature up to 40 crypto assets chosen by the partners, but a list of included assets was not provided to Decrypt by the time of publication. Bitwise’s associated fund is available to qualified purchasers with a $100,000 minimum investment.

Ball described the Ball Multicoin Bitwise Metaverse Index as a “rules-driven index that combines the best of institutional indexing approaches with special adaptations to the crypto and metaverse spaces. That includes various risk screens, such as analyzing liquidity, developer activity, tech and regulatory risk, and “relevancy to the metaverse,” said Ball.

“The ultimate goal is to curate the crypto assets that will be outsized contributors to the creation and success of an open metaverse,” he added.

Crypto and the metaverse

The metaverse refers to a future version of the internet that many believe will be built on blockchain technology. It’s expected to be a more immersive and interactive experience that people navigate via 3D avatars and use for work, play, shopping, and socializing. It may also use NFT assets for user-owned items like avatars, apparel, and virtual land.

Ethereum-based games like Decentraland and The Sandbox are seen as early examples of the metaverse.

Facebook also showcased its own vision for the space and even rebranded its parent company to Meta last fall. However, it’s not entirely clear whether Facebook’s plan is for an open platform that is interoperable with others.

Ball is a leading writer on the metaverse whose work has been published in The New York Times, The Economist, and Bloomberg. His book, “The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything,” is due out from W.W. Norton in July.

He’s also a managing partner at EpyllionCo, which has invested in crypto startups such as Dapper Labs and Mirror, as well as a venture partner at Makers Fund. Ball is also behind the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, which focuses on metaverse-centric stocks and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Our objective was the creation of a diversified, balanced, and expertly-designed crypto Metaverse Index,” explained Multicoin Capital co-founder and managing partner, Kyle Samani.

“This required a similarly capable team,” he continued. “Matthew Ball is the definitive thought-leader in metaverse strategy and investing. We specialize in crypto assets and are one of the preeminent crypto investment firms. And Bitwise Asset Management is the proven leader in crypto indexes and index funds.”