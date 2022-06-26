Michael Caine’s night with Brigitte Bardot – ‘She paid the doorman to let her in!’

When promoting his autobiography, The Elephant To Hollywood, Caine shared the entire story in an interview with The Telegraph.

He said: “I went to bed early one night, because I was completely knackered and I had to be up at six the next day, and I felt a hand on my shoulder and opened my eyes.

“It was Brigitte Bardot. She had paid the bloody doorman to let her in, and she said: ‘We’re going out dancing, Michael, you’ve got to come with us’.”

Caine agreed, and noted that they never did have a romance.

He also revealed he had avoided mentioning it in his autobiography as he felt no one would believe him.