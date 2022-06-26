Might The Umbrella Academy End With Season 4? EP Weighs In on Show’s Fate

Much like the fate of the universe where it takes place, The Umbrella Academy‘s future is up in the air.

Season 3 of Netflix’s comic book adaptation dropped at last on Wednesday, and there’s currently no word on whether the show will be back for a fourth season. But if the series does return for Season 4, those episodes could potentially serve as The Umbrella Academy‘s last, based on series creator Steve Blackman’s initial plan for the show.

“I don’t know how many seasons [Netflix] wants to go. I pitched them Season 4, and I know the beginning, middle and end [of it],” Blackman divulges to TVLine. “When I started the show, I really only knew the first four seasons in my mind.”

He adds that Gerard Way, who authors the comics on which The Umbrella Academy is based, “wants to do stuff for another decade, and he’s going to do volumes and volumes.” But even if the source material continues for years, “I have what I think is an end to the TV show,” Blackman says.

“Netflix may want more than that,” he adds, “but I have a sweet thought of where I think the show should end and where we’re going.”

The Umbrella Academy‘s third season ended — spoiler alert! — with the newly created kugelblitz devouring the universe as we know it. Sir Reginald attempted to reprogram the universe entirely before it was destroyed, but his process was interrupted by Allison; thus, the remaining Umbrella Academy and Sparrow Academy siblings were transported to a seemingly half-formed world where they no longer possess their powers.

“There are going to be repercussions, if we’re lucky enough to have a Season 4, of the incomplete programming of the universe,” Blackman reveals. “Someone asked me, ‘Why would [Reginald] leave the kids in such a bad place?’ I would argue that he thinks he might be leaving them in a good place. They’ve been complaining about their powers and who they are, and now he’s saying, ‘Look, you’re free. You don’t have powers anymore, there’s nothing holding you back. Live your lives.’ The audience gets to decide whether Hargreeves did a good or bad thing for them.”

