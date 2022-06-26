Morgan Freeman health: Horror accident left actor with “excruciating” condition – fibromya

The Cleveland Clinic explains that there are some treatments for fibromyalgia, including antidepressants, talking therapy, and lifestyle changes, such as better sleep habits.

People with the condition may also take pain medications.

New research undertaken at Kings College London and published in July 2021, has shown that symptoms of the condition are likely to be caused by an autoimmune problem.

The symptoms are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of the nerves in the body that are linked with sensing pain.