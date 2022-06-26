‘Oozes royal status!’ Princess Beatrice has ‘filled the gap left vacant by Harry & Meghan’

“Harry and Meghan were the relatable options to William and Kate, off-setting their immaculate regal elegance with a less cautious and more fast-paced presence.

“In some ways their ability to create change and even risk making mistakes allowed William and Kate to adopt their pitch-perfect style because the blend was complimentary.

“As the hugely popular and playful Zara and Mike have shown, not every royal has to be ‘regal.’”

The expert continued: “An unexpected contender for the situation left vacant is Princess Beatrice.

“Beatrice might have been the older sister but she has always looked like the baby of the family.

“Eugenie exudes calmness and confidence and often seems to be the ‘sensible’ sister with a protective eye on the rather more naïve and excited-looking Beatrice, with her wide rounded eyes and her equally wide smile.

READ MORE: Queen’s go-to takeaway she enjoys when in Balmoral