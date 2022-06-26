Pandemic Survivors Credit Pets As The Best Medicine





Pandemic Survivors Credit Pets As The Best MedicineUC Davis researchers discovered some of the best medicine to get you through a pandemic may not come in the form of a pill at all. It may come with having a pet. 11 minutes ago

Yosemite National Park Once Again Requiring Visitors To Wear MasksYosemite is bringing back its mask mandate due to the pandemic. Those inside buildings are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccine status. 22 minutes ago

Modified COVID Boosters Show PromiseAccording to experts, the modified COVID boosters are proven to have higher immune response than the original vaccine. 23 minutes ago

Overturned Big Rig Blocks Lanes On Hwy. 50 Near KyburzThe overturned vehicle forced the closure of lanes, which have since reopened. 24 minutes ago

Brawl Breaks Out At Manteca’s Big League DreamsA witness says as many people were involved in Friday’s brawl. Police say one person suffered minor injuries to their face. 25 minutes ago

Fires In Sutter And Riverside Counties Erupt On SaturdayForward progress has been stopped on the Union Fire. There is no containment. The fire at a Yuba City metal recycling facility required the aid of several firefighting agencies. 27 minutes ago

Truck Crashes Into Heritage Oak Hospital In SacramentoA Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson says the crash was an accident and that nobody was injured in the incident. 44 minutes ago

Capitol Rotunda In Sacramento Lit Up Pink In Support Of Abortion RightsThe capitol was lit up in pink, a reminder that California remains a safe haven for those seeking an abortion. Elsewhere in the city, women and girls sound off about the effects of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. 49 minutes ago

Protests Held Across US In Wake Of Roe v. Wade Being OverturnedProtests were held coast to coast after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion on Friday (6/24). Security is being stepped up for Supreme Court justices. 4 hours ago

Local Women Provide Their Take On Roe v. Wade Being OverturnedWhile California remains a state whose abortion laws are unchanged, protesters were still out in force in San Francisco and Los Angeles. 4 hours ago

Man Cuffed On Weapons And Resisting Arrest Charges In StocktonThe man allegedly pointed a woman at a woman on Coronado Avenue in Stockton. He refused to surrender to police who soon arrived. A K9 was used to take him into custody. 4 hours ago

Taco And Margarita Fest Held At Cal ExpoIt was a day of tacos and margaritas at Cal Expo. The festival took over Heart Health Park in Sacramento. 4 hours ago

Saturday Evening Forecast – 6/25/22Jordan Segundo delivered the latest forecast for the Sacramento region. 4 hours ago

Kings Introduce Keegan MurrayThe Sacramento Kings selected Iowa forward Keegan Murray with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft. He was introduced to the media on Saturday (6/25). 5 hours ago

Fire Burning At Metal Facility In Sutter CountyFirefighters from several agencies are battling a fire at a metal recycling plant in Sutter County 5 hours ago

Fight Breaks Out At Manteca Sports ParkA CBS13 viewer sent in this video of a big brawl that erupted at Big League Dreams sports park in Manteca on Friday (6/24). 7 hours ago

Fire Damages Home And Sheds In Del Paso HeightsThe fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at a home along Marysville Boulevard near Acacia Avenue in Del Paso Heights. A Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson says several sheds on the property, along with one of four bungalows behind the main home, were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. 11 hours ago

CBS13 Special: “See Us” Part 1Here are the stories that we hope will open up hearts — and conversations — across California. 23 hours ago

CBS13 Special: “See Us” Part 2We look at the struggle faced by transgender Americans face. One man was denied hysterectomy surgery. 23 hours ago

CBS13 Special: “See Us” Part 3We look at the history of Sacramento’s Lavender Heights neighborhood. 23 hours ago

CBS13 Special: “See Us” Part 4Members of the LGBTQ community speak out. 23 hours ago

Emotions Ran High At Abortion Protest In SacramentoProtests erupted in downtown Sacramento in response to the Supreme Court ruling in which Roe v. Wade was overturned. 1 day ago

The History Of Lavender HeightsRainbow crosswalks now mark all sides of the intersection at K and 20th Streets, celebrating the city’s LGBT district, Lavender Heights. 1 day ago

Friday Evening Forecast – 6/24/22The latest weather forecast for the Sacramento region. 1 day ago