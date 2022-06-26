Paul McCartney duets with John Lennon virtually: ‘So special, we’re back together!’ WATCH

The clips of the late star, who died in 1980, were taken from The Beatles’ rooftop performance in 1969, the Fab Four’s final live show.

With Lennon on screen behind, he and McCartney were able to sing I’ve Got A Feeling together from The Beatles’ last album Let It Be. Fans can check out the set when it was previously performed in the US below, or on BBC iPlayer when made available later today.

Afterwards, an emotional Macca told the Glastonbury crowd: “That’s so special for me man. I know it’s virtual but come on – it’s John. We’re back together.”

Following on, both Grohl and Springsteen joined him back on stage for an incredible improvised guitar riff off.

McCartney’s full headlining set was as follows: