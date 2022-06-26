Phoebe Bridgers Slammed The Supreme Court At Glastonbury After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned

“Are there any Americans here?”
Yesterday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
Phoebe Bridgers played the UK’s Glastonbury festival later that evening, and during her set, she expressed her own feelings about the monumental decision.
“In all honesty, this is like super surreal and fun, but I’m having like the shittiest day,” she told the crowd (via Variety).
“Are there any Americans here?,” she asked. “Who wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?” Phoebe then led the crowd in a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court.”
“Fuck that shit,” she continued. “Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”
Source link