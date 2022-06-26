Categories
Phoebe Bridgers Slammed The Supreme Court At Glastonbury After Roe V. Wade Was Overturned


“Are there any Americans here?”

Yesterday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.


Phoebe Bridgers played the UK’s Glastonbury festival later that evening, and during her set, she expressed her own feelings about the monumental decision.


“In all honesty, this is like super surreal and fun, but I’m having like the shittiest day,” she told the crowd (via Variety).


“Are there any Americans here?,” she asked. “Who wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?” Phoebe then led the crowd in a chant of “Fuck the Supreme Court.”


“Fuck that shit,” she continued. “Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”


When the Supreme Court’s draft opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade leaked earlier this year, Phoebe also shared that she had an abortion last fall while on tour.


I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.

Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX


Read more about the overturning of Roe v. Wade here.

You can learn more about how to still access abortion in the US here.





