Royal Family LIVE: ‘Bloodbath on all sides!’ Meghan revelations could tear apart monarchy

The Royal Family would be torn apart in a “bloodbath on all sides” should Buckingham Palace their Meghan Markle review, a podcast claimed.

Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston said on The Royal Report podcast releasing the results of a review into the Duchess’ alleged bullying would reflect badly on all sides.

He said: “I think basically if that report were published it would be a complete bloodbath on all sides and nobody would come out of it looking any good at all.

“I think Buckingham Palace will have taken one look at this and thought ‘we’re just going to look awful—this is going to make us look absolutely appalling’ and if every single fact and allegation came out I just think it would be a complete mud fight and there would be mud over everybody.”

Bullying allegations were made against the Duchess of Sussex by former Kensington Palace staff members after the leak of an email exchange between former palace press secretary Jason Knauf and Prince William’s private secretary.

Mr Knauf said in the email he was “very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household”.

Meghan’s representatives issued an immediate response and said: “Let’s just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.

Buckingham Palace, however, announced its intention to open a review of the situation and said: “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”