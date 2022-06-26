‘Shameful!’ Paul McCartney splits Glastonbury fans as Johnny Depp appears in headline set

Jean wrote: “Deeply disappointed in both @PaulMcCartney and @glastonbury for the Johnny Depp video. Feels like it goes against everything Glastonbury stands for.”

Chip asked: “Did Paul McCartney really have a massive on screen Johnny Depp during his previous tune? Ay caramba, everyone involved.”

While one more upset viewer tweeted: “I love Paul McCartney but so deeply disappointed he showed the Johnny Depp footage. It’s shameful.”

Sir Paul’s headline set comes one day after Amber and Johnny’s lawyers failed to reach a last-minute agreement which might have seen the damages she owes reduced.

The trial’s judge has since made the jury’s award official, with a written order for Amber to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million for damaging his reputation.