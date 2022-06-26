Categories
Sharon Stone Revealed She’s Had Nine Miscarriages In A Powerful Statement About Reproductive Health


Sharon Stone is opening up about her miscarriage experiences.


Araya Doheny / WireImage / Getty Images

The legendary actor shared a powerful message about reproductive health in the comments of an Instagram post from People.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

The post was promoting a story about Peta Murgatroyd’s recent pregnancy loss while Maks Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine.

“I lost nine children by miscarriage,” Sharon shared, while also stating that “We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss.”

“It is no small thing,” she continued, “physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure.”


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

“Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”


Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Sharon isn’t the only celebrity to open up about their miscarriage experience recently. Last month, Jessie J shared how it felt to suffer a miscarriage in 2021.


Sarah Morris / WireImage / Getty Images

“When I got home that night and I lay there, I’ve never felt so lonely in my life,” she said on the The Diary of a CEO podcast. “I just remember laying there, knowing it was still there, but it wasn’t there. That went on for over a week.”


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for HRC





