Sir Paul McCartney halts Glastonbury set to tend to unwell audience member

Musical legend Sir Paul McCartney delighted fans as he headlined at Glastonbury’s pyramid stage on Saturday, but wowed them even further when he halted his performance to help an audience member.

During Paul’s tribute to Jimi Hendrix, he stopped on stage and pointed to an area in the crowd, saying: “What’s going on over there? Is there something happening there? If so let’s tend to it. Come on…Okay.”

A moment later the Beatles frontman added: “It’s okay we sorted it we sorted it. There you go mate!”

He then joked with the crowd: “It wasn’t that solo I played? Alright.”







(Image: BBC)



An onlooker told The Mirror: “The crowd were going wild for Paul as soon as he stepped on stage.

“He was in the middle of his tribute to Jimi Hendrix when he stopped to check on someone in the crowd.”

Arriving on stage, he told the crowd: “It’s so good to be here. We were supposed to be doing this three years ago.”







(Image: Getty)



The Let it Be singer had been scheduled to perform at the festival in 2020 as part of the summer staple’s 50th anniversary, but plans were derailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular star was clearly touched by the crowd’s reaction and said: “OK, so here we are. We’ve got some old songs, we’ve got some new songs and we’ve got some inbetweeners.”

Paul – who turned 80 last week – made history as the oldest ever solo act to headline the prestigious festival.

2022 marks 18 years since Paul last appeared at the Worthy Farm, with his previous performance dating all the way back to 2004.







(Image: Getty Images)



Sir Paul also treated fans to a secret gig on Friday ahead of his headlining performance on Saturday.

He revealed he was performing the once-in-a-lifetime gig on Thursday, and tickets were available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Cheese and Grain venue, for the bargain price of just £25.

And, unsurprisingly, the show sold out within just one hour.

