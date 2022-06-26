Solar storm mystery: Earth rocked by ‘surprise’ storm causing disruption for DAYS

Over the weekend, the earth was hit by a solar storm whose origins have so far confounded astronomers. Solar storms are major disturbances that occur due to explosions on the surface of the Sun known as solar flares, which caused by tangling, crossing or reorganizing of magnetic field lines. Within minutes from exploding, these flares heat solar material to millions of degrees in temperature and produce a burst of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum, from radio waves to X-rays and gamma rays.

Experts believe that this geomagnetic storm, which causes a temporary disturbance of the Earth’s magnetosphere was brought about by an unexpected Coronal Mass Ejection that was embedded in the solar wind.

Experts at Spaceweather.com wrote: “A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm broke out around midnight (UT) on June 25-26.

“Forecasters aren’t sure why. The prime suspect is an unexpected CME embedded in the solar wind.

“So far no auroras have been reported from the 6 hour storm.”

One of the most powerful forms of a solar storm, a CME occurs when the Sun ejects a cloud of charged particles and electromagnetic fluctuations from its atmosphere.