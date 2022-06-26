Star Trek Strange New Worlds’ Spock star speaks out on avoiding backlash

After making a huge comeback to screens, fans watched as Spock’s family history was brought back to the forefront.

In the episode titled ‘The Serene Squall,’ Spock’s older half-brother, Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill) returned as a prisoner of T’Pring and Stonn’s Ankeshtan K’Til Vulcan Criminal Rehabilitation Center.

It was also revealed that Sybok was married to Captain Angel, who was part of the Serene Squall pirate ship crew.

Thankfully, fans will see more truths unfold when Star Trek Strange New Worlds return to screens for season two.

