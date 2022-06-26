Stranger Things season 5 theory: Mike trapped in Upside Down as fans spot Kate Bush clue

“This is also a way to bring his mom into the fold, which I assume is coming since she had her own promo poster.”

Cara Buono, who portrays Mike’s mother Karen, has featured surprisingly heavily in the marketing for the current season, despite only having a few brief moments on-screen in the first seven episodes.

If Mike is facing imprisonment in Hawkins’ sinister alternate dimension, Karen could have to join Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and the rest of the heroes to rescue him in what will undoubtedly be a staggering conclusion to Netflix’s biggest series.

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 will be released Friday, July 1 on Netflix.