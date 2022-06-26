Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County

Read incredible tales of pets that went missing (and were found). Check out a menagerie of animals that hang out in Montgomery County stores. Get the numbers on how many dogs and cats are in our area and which breeds are the most popular. And find out what a Potomac couple is doing to help an animal shelter in one of the poorest cities in Maryland.

Here’s how to help your pet come home safely

From a beagle in a barbershop to cats who prance around glass goods, these creatures earn their keep

Mindy Farber and John Camp founded Friends of Allegany County Animal Shelter (FOACAS) in the summer of 2020

Complied by Christine Zhu

How Many Americans Have Pets? Depends Who You Listen To.

Some 70% of U.S. households own a pet, according to the American

Pet Products Association, the highest number it has recorded yet.

The American Veterinary Medical Association and the Simmons National Consumer Study have traditionally cited a lower percentage than APPA—more like 57% or 53%, respectively.

Cats and Dogs in Montgomery County

Total Households in MoCo: 372,825

Types of Pets Owned in the South Atlantic Region

MoCo’s Most Popular Dog Breeds

Labrador retriever Golden retriever German shepherd Poodle French bulldog Havanese Rottweiler Cavalier King Charles spaniel Australian shepherd Pembroke Welsh corgi

Source: 2021 data from the American Kennel Club