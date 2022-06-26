Categories
Pets

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County



Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County

Meet dogs and cats—plus a hamster and a parrot—in the Bethesda area

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County
Illustration by Kelly Martin

Read incredible tales of pets that went missing (and were found). Check out a menagerie of animals that hang out in Montgomery County stores. Get the numbers on how many dogs and cats are in our area and which breeds are the most popular. And find out what a Potomac couple is doing to help an animal shelter in one of the poorest cities in Maryland.

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County
Photo by Hannele Lahti

Here’s how to help your pet come home safely

Read the story 

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County
Photo by Hannele Lahti

From a beagle in a barbershop to cats who prance around glass goods, these creatures earn their keep

Read the story

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County
Photo by Lisa helfert

Mindy Farber and John Camp founded Friends of Allegany County Animal Shelter (FOACAS) in the summer of 2020

Read the story

Complied by Christine Zhu

How Many Americans Have Pets? Depends Who You Listen To.

  • Some 70% of U.S. households own a pet, according to the American
  • Pet Products Association, the highest number it has recorded yet.
  • The American Veterinary Medical Association and the Simmons National Consumer Study have traditionally cited a lower percentage than APPA—more like 57% or 53%, respectively.

Cats and Dogs in Montgomery County

Total Households in MoCo: 372,825

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County

Types of Pets Owned in the South Atlantic Region

Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County

MoCo’s Most Popular Dog Breeds

  1. Labrador retriever
  2. Golden retriever
  3. German shepherd
  4. Poodle
  5. French bulldog
  6. Havanese
  7. Rottweiler
  8. Cavalier King Charles spaniel
  9. Australian shepherd
  10. Pembroke Welsh corgi

Source: 2021 data from the American Kennel Club



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.