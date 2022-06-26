Tail wagging stories about pets in Montgomery County
Meet dogs and cats—plus a hamster and a parrot—in the Bethesda area
Read incredible tales of pets that went missing (and were found). Check out a menagerie of animals that hang out in Montgomery County stores. Get the numbers on how many dogs and cats are in our area and which breeds are the most popular. And find out what a Potomac couple is doing to help an animal shelter in one of the poorest cities in Maryland.
Here’s how to help your pet come home safely
From a beagle in a barbershop to cats who prance around glass goods, these creatures earn their keep
Mindy Farber and John Camp founded Friends of Allegany County Animal Shelter (FOACAS) in the summer of 2020
Complied by Christine Zhu
How Many Americans Have Pets? Depends Who You Listen To.
- Some 70% of U.S. households own a pet, according to the American
- Pet Products Association, the highest number it has recorded yet.
- The American Veterinary Medical Association and the Simmons National Consumer Study have traditionally cited a lower percentage than APPA—more like 57% or 53%, respectively.
Cats and Dogs in Montgomery County
Total Households in MoCo: 372,825
Types of Pets Owned in the South Atlantic Region
MoCo’s Most Popular Dog Breeds
- Labrador retriever
- Golden retriever
- German shepherd
- Poodle
- French bulldog
- Havanese
- Rottweiler
- Cavalier King Charles spaniel
- Australian shepherd
- Pembroke Welsh corgi
Source: 2021 data from the American Kennel Club
