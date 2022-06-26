The Midnight Club is not coming to Netflix in July 2022! The upcoming horror mystery-thriller series was created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong for Netflix. And by the sounds of things, we might have found our new favorite show-to-be!

The series, which is an adaptation of Christopher Pike’s young adult novel of the same name, follows a group of terminally ill patients who meet every day at midnight to tell spooky stories to one another. But when they make a pact stating that whoever dies first would make every effort to contact the others . . . “from beyond the grave”… things start to take a turn. The official synopsis for the show reads:

“To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here. At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.”

Doesn’t reading that just give you chills? With it being brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House, we know one thing for sure … we’ll be needing a pillow to hide behind to stave off all the nightmares watching The Midnight Club. But when is it landing on the streamer? Does it have a release date? Below we’ve got the latest update.

When is The Midnight Club out on Netflix?

To fit in with the spooky-haunting theme, Netflix announced that it will be releasing the upcoming horror mystery thriller during the spookiest month of the year! October! According to Netflix (and IMDb) The Midnight Club is scheduled to be released on the streamer on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Is there a trailer for The Midnight Club?

Yes! Ahead of its release later this year, Netflix released a trailer for the show. Watch the trailer below!