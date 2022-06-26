The Rolling Stones BST review: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards knocked it out of Hyde Park

In an era where the classic rock generation is beginning to wind down and retire, The Rolling Stones show no sign of stopping. The band formed in 1962 lost their drummer Charlie Watts, who died at the age of 80 last year, but are determined to tenaciously carry on as he’d no doubt want them to. Following support acts like Phoebe Bridgers and The War on Drugs, BST Hyde Park’s stage came alive with touching tribute pictures and footage of their late band member before the show began.

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, alongside a powerful backing band burst onto the stage to an enthusiastic crowd, as they kicked off with Street Fighting Man

The Rolling Stones frontman, who incredibly turns 79 next month, spent over two hours dancing up and down the stage with the energy of a man in his twenties.

As other acts of their era struggle with health issues and waning voices as old age creeps in, the singer infectiously energised the audience as though it was 1962 again.

He made it known from the off that it was their first concert in London since losing Watts, before dedicating the incredible set to him.