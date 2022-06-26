The time The Beatles came to Aldershot to play for just 18 people

Paul McCartney’s headlining set at Glastonbury has shown the world that he still has star appeal. As a member of one of the most successful bands in music history, McCartney is used to playing to large crowds of adoring fans.

But early on in The Beatles success story, they were faced with a very different, and significantly smaller, audience. It was December 9, 1961 and the original foursome of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Pete Best were set to play at the Palais Ballroom in Aldershot.

On the back of a very successful night jamming alongside Gerry and the Pacemakers and Danny Williams at the Tower Ballroom in New Brighton, the band were riding high on success. But, Aldershot was about to give them a cold hard dose of reality.

Agent Sam Leach had booked the Aldershot venue in an attempt to market the band to London agents and bring the group success outside of their home turf in Liverpool. He wanted to arrange a battle of the bands between The Beatles and Ivor Jay and the Jaywalkers from London.

However, the Fab Four’s appearance was not advertised in the local newspaper. Sam booked an advert in the Aldershot News and sent a cheque, but the paper’s policy meant adverts placed by new customers had to be pre-paid in cash.

Despite Leach’s attempt to round up audiences by trawling the local cafes and bars, numbers remained low. To add to the embarrassment, the Jaywalkers never showed up.

It was perhaps a relief to Leach that the London agents didn’t turn up to watch either – they would hardly have been seeing the band at their best. However, this didn’t stop the foursome from playing to their limited crowd.

It is reported that the band were, understandably, slightly despondent and ended the evening taking to the dance floor themselves. In his book ‘Beatle! The Pete Best Story’, Pete recalled how George and Paul started dancing a foxtrot together whilst the band played.

In a 1983 interview Paul McCartney spoke of the Aldershot gig calling it “the night we couldn’t get arrested, but it wasn’t for the lack of trying”.

Needless to say the further three gigs that Leach had arranged for the venue were cancelled. The Fab Four packed up that night and headed towards London to play an impromptu set at the Blue Gardenia Club instead.

Weeks after the disappointing performance, Sam Leach’s dreams of becoming The Beatles’ manager was crushed when Brian Epstein was hired for the role. The band, which later included Ringo Star as the drummer, went on to become one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

Meanwhile the Palais Ballroom later burnt down and a new building was erected on the site. However, it lives on in history as the place where The Beatles played for 18 people.

